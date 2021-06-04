Ellie Goulding shows off pregnancy journey (and glimpse of son) in Instagram video

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BOSS

Ellie Goulding kept her pandemic pregnancy a secret, so now she’s revealing a series of big moments from her journey to the birth of son Arthur, who arrived sometime in early May.

In the caption of her Instagram video, which she writes was produced by her husband Caspar Jopling, Ellie says, “dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year. think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs.”

The video shows Ellie’s sonogram and the developing stages of her baby bump as she walks in the woods, sits on her lawn, works out and dances around. There are lots of shots of her huge, naked pregnant belly.

At the end, we see Ellie pushing Arthur in a baby carriage and get a quick glimpse of him in bed with her.

Ellie first announced she was pregnant in a February interview with Vogue; at that time, she was already 30 weeks along.

In addition to making a human, Ellie has also been working on her first book, Fitter. Calmer. Stronger., which will be out in September. It’s available for pre-order now.

