Ellie Goulding scores final number one of the decade in her UK home

Nathan JenkinsAs the decade ends, Ellie Goulding has the distinction of scoring the final number-one hit of the 2010s in the U.K.

Ellie's version of the Joni Mitchell song "River" has topped the official U.K. singles chart, becoming her third number one on that chart, after "Love Me Like You Do" and "Burn."

Impressively, the song got to number one even though it was an Amazon Original that wasn't available on any other streaming services. However, as the BBC points out, it was available on YouTube, where it soundtracked an anti-plastic pollution video showing Ellie and her friends gathering discarded litter and plastic washed up on an English beach and turning it into a zero-waste Christmas tree.

In a statement to Britain's Official Charts Company, Ellie said, "I’m so over the moon that I got the chance to sing such a beautiful song so close to my heart by one of the best songwriters of all time -- someone who inspired me greatly for the next album and it makes me so happy that people have also become new Joni fans as a result."

The singer, who got married earlier this year, will celebrate her birthday on December 30. She added, "It’s been a rollercoaster of a year but can’t think of a better birthday present than being the last number one of the decade."

Ellie concluded: "Thank you so, so much for listening and supporting me for so many years -- I can’t wait for you to hear the album early next year and I’ll see you all on tour.”

