Ellie Goulding says quarantining separately from her husband has been great for her marriage

While some celebrities are discovering the pros and cons of being quarantined 24/7 with their significant others, “Burn” singer Ellie Goulding says she doesn’t have that problem.

That’s because she and husband Caspar Jopling are in currently in a long-distance marriage.

Speaking with the U.K. publication The Mirror, the Grammy-nominee revealed that Jopling, an art dealer, is finishing up his MBA almost 60 miles away from home.

Goulding, who is waiting out the pandemic in her London flat, admitted that spending time apart has been super healthy for her marriage of nearly a year.

“I love it,” the 33-year-old revealed. “I love my husband – but I also love myself. I can read a book. I can go for a run, I can eat messily.”

Goulding says that, while some couples have found it trying spending their days cooped up together because of COVID-19, spending time apart is what she found the most eye-opening.

“It’s really great that you can have a partner that you don’t have to be with 24/7 – even when you’re married,” she confessed, but said the two aren’t above sending each other romantic gestures while they’re apart.

Jopling, as it turns out, has been sending his wife small but super thoughtful gifts. “He built me a cover for my cat litter tray,” Goulding gushed.

As for his most recent gesture, she reveals, “I was driving down the motorway in my electric car and I found a little rose in the glovebox.”

The two wed on August 31 and, when asked how life has been since her walk down the aisle, Goulding asserts that, overall, “It’s been a great year.”

Her album Brightest Blue — her first in five years — arrives Friday.

