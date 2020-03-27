Ellie Goulding, Ryan Tedder, Charlie Puth, Joe Jonas, Lauv & more taking part in Twitch's Stream Aid

Nathan Jenkins

Ellie Goulding, Ryan Tedder, Charlie Puth, Joe Jonas and Lauv are among the dozens of artists who'll be performing on Stream Aid, a online benefit event this weekend that's being hosted by the streaming site Twitch.

The 12-hour stream will take place this Saturday, March 28, from noon to midnight GMT -- that's 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Other musicians performing include Jordin Sparks, Diplo, Monsta X, AJ Mitchell, Alex Benjamin, Dan Smith of Bastille, John Legend, Lindsey Stirling, Rita Ora and more.

For the full schedule, visit StreamAid.Twitch.tv.

