Ellie Goulding reveals cover and release date for new fitness book, ‘FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER.’

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ellie Goulding is another step closer to becoming a published author.

As previously reported, the singer is gearing up to release her first book, FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER. Now, she’s revealed the book cover and release date.

“I’m really excited to show you the cover of my upcoming book FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER.,” she wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of her with her hands behind her head, looking calm and focused and seemingly ready to do some ab exercises.

“The journey to completing this book has been a long one but I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it,” Ellie continues. “This book is more than just ‘dieting’ or quick fixes, it’s about changing real life habits and improving from the inside out.”

According to the book description, it will “combine a mindful approach to exercise with delicious, nutritious recipes.” The book will be released in the U.K. and on Audible September 2 and is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.