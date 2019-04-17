Ellie Goulding reminisces about her rebellious youth in "Sixteen" video

Polydor

PolydorEllie Goulding flashes back to her teenage years in the new music video for “Sixteen.”

In the clip, Ellie sits in a car with her best friend, reminiscing about their rebellious younger days. We see younger versions of the two of them ditching school, stealing alcohol and getting tattoos. In the end, the younger versions walk past Ellie’s car and she watches them wistfully.

“I’m so excited to share ‘Sixteen’ with everyone,” Ellie said in a statement when she released the song last week. “That age was such a pivotal year for me in many ways and this song is so close to my heart. It takes me back to the reckless days of being a teenager and I hope it reminds us all about the innocence of youth.”

“Sixteen” follows Ellie's previous release, the stripped down ballad “Flux.” Her single "Close to Me," featuring Swae Lee, is a huge hit.

Ellie also has a song called "Hollow Crown," on the upcoming For the Throne album, inspired by the HBO series Game of Thrones. That project comes out April 26.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.