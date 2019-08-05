Ellie Goulding reaches impressive "Billboard" chart milestone

Nathan JenkinsEllie Goulding just reached a Billboard chart milestone: She's officially logged the most entries for any British female artist on the Hot 100 chart this century.

Ellie's latest single, “Hate Me,” with Juice WRLD has become her 14th song to enter the Hot 100 since 2000, following her other hits, which include “Burn,” “Lights,” “Love Me Like You Do” and her recent song with Diplo and Swae Lee, “Close to Me.”

Ellie surpasses other British female artists like Adele, Natasha Bedingfield, Dua Lipa and Jessie J.

The Billboard feat comes shortly after her recent YouTube Diamond Award, marking 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

