Ellie Goulding named WWF ambassador: “I’m passionate about speaking up for our extraordinary planet”

Ellie Goulding is adding another job title to her resume — global ambassador.

The “Love Me Like You Do” hitmaker has been named the ambassador for wildlife charity WWF, which she has long supported.

“I’m delighted to join WWF as an ambassador because I’m passionate about speaking up for our extraordinary planet,” Ellie exclaimed on Twitter.

Ellie showed up to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this past November and has also spoke out about the importance of achieving “net zero” climate emissions — among other things.

Ellie vowed to take her new responsibilities seriously, adding in an official statement on WWF’s site, “I know that the climate crisis and the destruction of nature can feel overwhelming at times, but I promise you when millions of people stand together, and demand change, the dial begins to shift.”

“One thing we know is that every second counts and every second we need to agitate for change,” Ellie continued. “I want to be part of that.”

WWF says it is “delighted” to have the British singer on their team and say her advocacy will help during “a crucial time” for “climate action.”

