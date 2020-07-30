Ellie Goulding & husband share pics of tropical vacation

ABC News/Frame Grab

Ellie Goulding and her husband, Caspar Jopling, spent the last part of quarantine apart; he was in Oxford, England while she was in London. But now, the two are together on a sun-drenched tropical vacation — along with a pal.

The trip seems to be a birthday celebration for the couple’s friend, Emma Gray, who’s pictured in many of the Instagram photos that Caspar posted of their trip. While Emma and Ellie are frolicking on a beach, the three seem to be enjoying most of their time on a yacht. We even see Caspar water-skiing off the back.

But despite the third wheel, Caspar and Ellie did have a few romantic moments. There’s a picture of them kissing on the boat’s bow, and snuggling elsewhere on board.

Ellie, meanwhile, posted a video of her sunburned self in a bikini riding on something that could be a scooter. She captioned it, “burnt my boobs and yes it’s absolutely my own fault if I fall off this thing but otherwise having A GR8 TIME.”

She also posted a makeup-free selfie on the beach.

The singer could probably use a break, since she’s been busy promoting her new album Brightest Blue, which debuted at number-one in her native U.K.

