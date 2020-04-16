Ellie Goulding helps the homeless stay connected during COVID-19 crisis

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred LeeEllie Goulding is doing her part to help the homeless in her native U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer and her management company, TaP Music, have teamed up with the U.K. charity Crisis to deliver hundreds of cell phones to the homeless, so they'll be able to stay connected during this time of uncertainty.

“We’re all worried about coronavirus, but people who are homeless are particularly exposed to and threatened by the pandemic,” Ellie says in a statement.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen an unprecedented and phenomenal effort to rehouse people sleeping rough by the government, local authorities and homelessness charities, but I have remained very worried about how many people will still need support,” she adds.

“I’ve been determined to help keep them connected.”

As part of the initiative, she was able to help source 400 mobile phones preloaded with $25 worth of data. The phones are being distributed to those in need this week.

