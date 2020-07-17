Ellie Goulding giving fans the chance to see her live in concert — virtually

ABC News/Frame Grab

It may be a while before we can see Ellie Goulding live in concert, but she’s found a way to give fans that live performance experience from a safe social distance.

On the heels of releasing her new album, The Brightest Blue, Ellie has announced The Brightest Blue Experience — a one-off pay-per-view performance recorded and live-streamed from London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

The concert, presented by Live Now, will take place on August 26. Ellie will perform tracks off the new album as well as old fan favorites while accompanied by an ensemble of live musicians. She’ll also have a special guest, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

You can apply for the ticket pre-sale at EllieGoulding.com from now through Monday, July 20 at 8 a.m.

If you can’t wait until next month to see Ellie deliver a live performance, Friday on Vevo she released an official live performance video for her album’s title track, “Brightest Blue.” Another live performance video of her singing the track “New Heights” will be released on Monday.

The performances were shot using XR “mixed reality” technology, which combines actual camera footage with CGI content in real time.

By Andrea Tuccillo

