Ellie Goulding flexes her "Power" in new song and video

Ellie Goulding is out with a new song and video, which she filmed herself while self-isolating at her home in London.

Featured on the British star's upcoming album, the song, "Power," has her taking a lover to task about not being interested in a relationship that's real.

"I wanted to release this song off my upcoming album as a preview into the world my new album is in!," Ellie says in a statement.

"‘Power’ is about relationships in the 21st century, how they can now be dictated by social media, superficiality and material things. Dating can sometimes start out with lies or embellishments," she continues. "The girl in the song is disillusioned by love and the cruel, good-looking, self-obsessed people she keeps ending up with.”

While Ellie shot the video herself, it was creative-directed over FaceTime in partnership with Imogen Snell and Riccardo Castano. It features blurred shots of Ellie in bed wearing sexy lingerie, interspersed with close-ups of a variety of sensual images.

Tonight, Ellie will appear on NBC's Red Nose Day Special charity event, which raises money for Children in Need. She'll also be performing on Good Morning America's newly announced Summer Concert Series on ABC.

