Ellie Goulding fans: Stop asking her when she's going to have a baby

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboFirst come love, and then comes marriage -- but don't ask Ellie Goulding when we'll see her with a baby carriage.

The singer, who tied the knot in August with her longtime boyfriend Caspar Jopling, did an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Monday, according to People, and got the following question: 'Do you think of having baby(ies) any time soon? (the world need[s] two of you !).”

“Not particularly,” Ellie responded, as captured by People. She added a gritting-teeth emoji and added, "As you can imagine it’s been a non stop question.”

“I hate being made to feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing on this earth,” Goulding continued. “I guess technically I am. But I see things differently in today’s world!”

Before she starts producing babies, fans would probably be content for Ellie to produce a new album. Though she's released several hit singles, like the Diplo/Swae Lee collab "Close to Me" and "Hate Me," with Juice WRLD, her last album, Delirium, came out in 2015.

