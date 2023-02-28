Ellie Goulding delays release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’ ﻿﻿album for a second time

Universal Music Group

Ellie Goulding was set to release her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, next month after initially delaying its original release date. But she has some bad news again — the album will now release in the spring.

Ellie revealed in January that Higher Than Heaven, originally due February 3, would be released March 24. In a Tuesday video, she announced the album was pushed back once more — this time to April 7.

“As you know, making these products as green as possible is incredibly important to me so we’ve worked really hard to stick to that promise,” she explained in part. “As a result & due to delays in sourcing these products, we have to push back the release ever so slightly to April 7 just so we can get these beautiful products to you as soon as humanly possible.”

Ellie explained the album’s packaging is “all made with recycled cardboard, which I’m very proud of.” Her online store adds the albums are also wrapped in a renewable, plant-based material.

The singer shared what all the different versions of her album look like and has since updated her online store, where fans can preorder the upcoming album.

Ellie previously released the tracks “Like a Saviour,” “Let It Die” and “Easy Lover” off Higher Than Heaven.

She has also been teasing her upcoming new collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris, “Miracle,” which fans can presave now. A release date for that song hasn’t been revealed and she hasn’t said if the song will appear on her new album.

Album news aside, Ellie also hilariously revealed in the video that she hates saying her name out loud.

