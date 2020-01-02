Ellie Goulding confirms new album for 2020

Nathan JenkinsWhile we all wait for Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Adele to give us some indication regarding when we can expect new music, we can feel secure in the knowledge that Ellie Goulding, at least, is finally dropping an album.

On New Year's Day, she tweeted, simply, "EG4 // 2020."

The singer, who turned 33 on December 30, last released a full-length original album way back in 2015: Delerium. Of course, she's released a number of singles since then, including "Close to Me," "Hate Me" and "Sixteen."

While we didn't get an album from Ellie in 2019, it was still a pretty good year for her: She got married, and also scored the prestigious Christmas number one in her native U.K. with her cover of Joni Mitchell's "River." Additionally, "Hate Me" made her the British female artist with the most Hot 100 chart entries this century.

