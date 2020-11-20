Ellie Goulding collects her wintertime favorites for 'Songbook of Christmas' EP

Interscope Records

Ellie Goulding is gathering her coziest wintertime songs all in one place.

The singer has released a new six-song EP, Songbook of Christmas, featuring some previously released classic covers and past album tracks.

“I’m excited to release Songbook for Christmas, a compilation of my favorite festive holiday tracks and winter favorites,” Ellie says in a statement. “These releases span across various releases and different stages of my career, so it’s really nice to have them together on an EP for my fans to enjoy.”

She adds, “This year has been challenging for so many, but I hope this EP can bring some festive cheer and some comfort this Christmas.”

The EP includes her 2010 cover of Elton John’s “Your Song,” which was featured in a Christmas ad for the British department store John Lewis & Partners, and the Christmas classic “O Holy Night.” It also includes “The Writer,” off of Ellie’s debut album, Lights, and “Explosions,” off her album Halcyon.

The Amazon Music version of the EP will exclusively feature her Amazon Original cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

Here is the Songbook of Christmas track list:

“O Holy Night”

“Your Song”

“Vincent”

“How Long Will I Love You”

“Explosions”

“The Writer”

Amazon Music version

“River” (Amazon Original)

“O Holy Night”

“Your Song”

“Vincent”

“How Long Will I Love You”

“Explosions”

“The Writer”

By Andrea Tuccillo

