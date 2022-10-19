Ellie Goulding announces new studio album, ﻿’Higher Than Heaven﻿’

Universal Music Group

Ellie Goulding is about to embark on her next music era and has already released one of the songs off her new album.

Ellie announced her fifth studio album, titled ﻿Higher Than Heaven﻿, on Wednesday and unveiled the album’s artwork. She said in a statement about the upcoming work, “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonize over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together.”

She adds her album is “about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

Higher Than Heaven arrives February 3, 2023. To tide fans over until then, Ellie released a new song off the album called “Let It Die.” She also secretly recorded its music video, which is also out now.

The muted video sees Ellie performing while surrounded by artwork and backup dancers. There’s also moments when she freezes and seemingly becomes a part of the exhibit.

Before announcing her album, Ellie took to Instagram to provide sneak peeks of all the songs that’ll appear on Higher Than Heaven — including “Let It Die” and the previously released “Easy Lover.” The snippet allowed fans to get a taste of the tone of this forthcoming effort.

“Freefalling… slipping from your arms,” she cryptically wrote.

Fans can begin pre-ordering Higher Than Heaven now.

