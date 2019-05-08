Ellie Goulding and Diplo's "Close to Me" tops "Billboard" Adult Pop Songs chart

Conor McDonnell

Ellie Goulding and Diplo's "Close to Me," featuring Swae Lee, has claimed the top spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs radio airplay chart.

This marks Ellie’s third number one on the chart, after 2016’s “On My Mind” and 2015’s “Love Me Like You Do.” It’s the first number one on the chart for both Diplo and Swae Lee.

The Adult Pop Songs chart is solely based on radio airplay. “Close to Me” reached number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- which factors in airplay, sales and streaming -- in April; it's currently at number 36.

As previously reported, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is number one on the Hot 100 for a fifth week, while Taylor Swift’s “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie jumps to number two.

