Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Her Roots!

Ellen DeGeneres will be coming to Netflix in December!  Doing stand-up!!  I love Ellen in her true element!

She announced that her anticipated stand-up comedy special will be called Relatable and will premiere on December 18th.

This is Ellen’s first stand-up comedy special in 15 years!  Holy cow!

DeGeneres mentioned the title and date on the season premiere of Ellen. And in true Ellen fashion, she gave her audience received free TV’s so they can watch the Netflix special.

Do you remember her FIRST appearance on Johnny Carson?

