Ellen DeGeneres pesters Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen from her couch

ABC/Randy HolmesAfter her plans of completing a 4,000-piece jigsaw puzzle were dashed, Ellen DeGeneres found a new way to keep herself entertained while self quarantining due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With a phone book overflowing with famous friends' numbers, the Finding Dory star decided to hit them up one by one.

DeGeneres posted a series of videos late Wednesday of her cold calling random celebrities as she lounged on her couch in comfy clothes. First up to bat was Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

"What you doing?" Ellen droned into the phone, which elicited a curt "nothing" from the Can't Stop the Feeling singer.

Soon, Biel joins the chat and, when asked what she's up to, she answers with a disappointed "nothing."

The two then quietly leave things with a promise to call each other in an hour, which causes Ellen to deflate further into her couch from boredom.

"Great catch-up with my friend," the 62-year-old sarcastically captioned the short video.

So, as she hangs upside down from her seat, she then decides to bug John Legend -- who turns out to be a little more chatty than the Timberlake household.

When asked about his plans, People's Sexiest Man Alive responds, "Nothing much" before passing the phone to his wife Chrissy Teigen, who says she's "with the kids" before little Miles jumps in and sweetly says "hi" to Ellen.

"I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored," Groans Ellen, totally ignoring the cat that's patiently sitting behind her waiting for attention.

However, Chrissy assures the show host that they're "super bored," too before she thanks Ellen for "thinking of them."

Just like Timberlake's call, both parties then hang up to get back to sitting around and doing nothing.

Who will she bother next?

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.