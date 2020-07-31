Ellen Apologizes Over ‘Toxic, Bullying’ Workplace

Ellen DeGeneres is apologizing for the “toxic” work environment on the set of her self-titled daytime talk show.

After several employees spoke publicly about sexual and verbal harassment that happened between the walls of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen sent a company letter that explained that she couldn’t micro-manage her staff who she thought would “do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.” Ellen insinuated senior staffers would be held accountable. Warner Bros has conducted an internal investigation and found that there were, “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” stated to Deadline.

Ellen’s producers, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Ed Glavin said in a statement to Buzzfeed, “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

