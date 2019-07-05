Elle King gets engaged on her 30th birthday

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

The singer announced on Instagram Wednesday that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, whom she’s reportedly been dating for a little over a year.

Her new fiancé, identified only as Jim, popped the question on Elle’s 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday to me! I said YES!” she wrote on a Boomerang video of her hand showing off her new sparkler.

Back in April, Elle wrote a sweet message to Jim on Instagram celebrating their one year anniversary.

“Proud to celebrate one year with this amazing man! I love you so much! You’ve only brought wonderful love kindness and patience into my life! I’m very lucky. Happy anniversary Powerful!” she wrote.

Elle previously married to Andrew Ferguson in a secret ceremony in 2016, but by 2018 the two had called it quits after a tumultuous time together.

