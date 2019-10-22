Ella Mai to announce the American Music Awards nominations on 'GMA'

dick clark productionsThe nominations for the 2019 American Music Awards will be announced Thursday morning on ABC's Good Morning America.

"Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai will reveal the names of the nominees in four categories at 8:30 a.m. ET. After the broadcast, additional nominees will be announced via the AMAs social media accounts, including three categories that will be revealed on the AMAs TikTok profile.

The rest of the nominees will be announced by Ella via Billboard's social media platforms starting at 9:30am. By 10:00am ET, all nominees will have been revealed.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, November 24 on ABC.

