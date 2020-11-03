Election Day Freebies

Make sure you grab the I Voted sticker on your way out of the polls so you can get rewarded for voting! Here’s a list of freebies and discounts:

Krispy Kreme, free doughnut

Plant Fitness, free workout and hydro massage for everyone

Shake Shack, free sandwich for poll workers

Wendys, free chicken sandwich with any order

Jimmy John’s, 1/2 off subs with code SAVEON2

Corner Bakery, Bogo sandwich and panini

McDonald’s, new pastry item free with coffee purchase

Boston Market, free slider after 9p

PF Chang’s, $10 off

Most food delivery apps have free delivery.