Election Day Freebies

Make sure you grab the I Voted sticker on your way out of the polls so you can get rewarded for voting! Here’s a list of freebies and discounts:
Krispy Kreme, free doughnut
Plant Fitness, free workout and hydro massage for everyone
Shake Shack, free sandwich for poll workers
Wendys, free chicken sandwich with any order
Jimmy John’s, 1/2 off subs with code SAVEON2
Corner Bakery, Bogo sandwich and panini
McDonald’s, new pastry item free with coffee purchase
Boston Market, free slider after 9p
PF Chang’s, $10 off
Most food delivery apps have free delivery.