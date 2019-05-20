Eiffel Tower Is Closed!

Thanks a lot weirdo who tried to CLIMB it!

The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France has been shut down “until further notice” after a man tried to climb the structure.

Visitors to the tower were evacuated as police, firefighters and a climbing expert assessed the situation.

The man got to the third and highest level of the 81 story tower. A rescuer was seen reaching out the intruder.

Officials are trying to figure out how the climber got past security to make his way up.

Would you try to climb it if you could?