Ed Sheeran’s Wife Takes Brutal Hit While Playing Field Hockey!

Ed Sheeran was a spectator for his wife’s field hockey match last weekend.

Sheeran attended Cherry Seaborn’s game in Suffolk on Saturday.

Seaborn took a nasty hit from an opposing player and laid on the ground for a bit. Players and medical personnel hovered over to make sure she was alright.

Sheeran looked on from the sidelines as his wife powered through with bloodied and bandaged knees.

