Ed Sheeran's taking a break to "travel, write and read," will return "with new music"

After spending yet another year as one of the hardest-working men in showbiz, Ed Sheeran's ready for some downtime.

In 2019, Ed wrapped up his record-breaking Divide tour, released a new album and even starred in a movie. Now, he writes on Instagram that he's "gonna go on another break again."

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," he writes. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."

Ed continues, "To my family friends, see ya when I see ya -- and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

He signs off, "Lots of love."

Presumably, Ed's wife Cherry Seaborn is going to join him for this extended break.

