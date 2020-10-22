Ed Sheeran's parents auctioning off his personal belongings for local charities

Fans of Ed Sheeran have the rare opportunity to own some of his prized possessions thanks to an upcoming charity auction that will benefit several relief organizations from his hometown.

The Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, which kicks off today and will run until November 8 of this year, was set up by the “Shape of You” singer’s parents, John and Imogen Sheeran.

The Sheerans say they “tapped our collection of Ed memorabilia to donate various items to the auction” — including a “signed and famed ticket and handbill for Ed’s first ever public gig, when he was 14,” the Legos he played with as a kid and many other mementos from his youth.

However, the crown jewel of the ongoing auction came from the four-time Grammy Award winner himself: the handwritten lyrics for his 2017 global hit “Perfect.”

His parents noted in the auction’s brochure, “I don’t think you could get anything more personal from him,” since the song is a profession of love to his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Proceeds will “help improve quality of care and well-being for children and young adults across Suffolk,” says John Sheeran.

All money raised will benefit local charities GeeWizz, which will use the funds to construct a local playground for children with special needs, and Ipswich’s St Elizabeth Hospice charity Zest, which serves teenagers suffering from terminal illnesses.

Other celebrities and musical artists who have donated items for the auction include the band Snow Patrol, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, soccer icon David Beckham and pop diva Kylie Minogue. Their items include sports memorabilia, unique getaways like a VIP tour of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and works of art like paintings and sculptures.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.