Ed Sheeran's new album features Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B & many more

On Instagram, Ed has shared the track listing for the upcoming project, due July 12, and it features stars from the worlds of pop, country, R&B and rap. Among the bigger names Ed worked with: Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, country superstar Chris Stapleton, Cardi B, 50 Cent and Eminem.

Khalid, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug and Skrillex are also part of the lineup.

"Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No. 6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do," he captioned the track list.

Two songs from the album -- "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber and "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock -- have already been released.

As previously reported, Ed decided to make No. 6 Collaborations Project a kind of sequel to his 2011 EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project.

Here's the track listing:

"Beautiful People" feat. Khalid

"South of the Border" feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

"Cross Me" feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

"Take Me Back to London" feat. Stormzy

"Best Part of Me" feat. Yebba

"I Don't Care" feat. Justin Bieber

"Antisocial" feat. Travis Scott

"Remember the Name" feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

"Feels" feat. Young Thug and J Hus

"Put It All on Me" feat. Ella Mai

"Nothing on You" feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

"I Don't Want Your Money" feat. H.E.R.

"1000 Nights" feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie with Da Hoodie

"Way to Break My Heart" feat. Skrillex

"Blow" feat. Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

