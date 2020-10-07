Ed Sheeran's manager confirms that yes, Princess Beatrice did slash Ed's face with a sword

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Think back to late 2016 — if you can. Remember that story about how Princess Beatrice, Ed Sheeran and James Blunt were all goofing around one night at a party, and Beatrice allegedly grabbed a sword off the wall, pretended to knight James with it, but accidentally sliced Ed’s face open?

Ed’s never publicly confirmed that Beatrice, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was the one that did the slicing, though James later claimed that Ed did it to himself. But that was a lie, as it turns out: Beatrice totally did it.

In an interview on the podcast Straight Up, Ed’s manager, Stuart Camp, said, “We’ve never publicly commented on it, but certain people are like, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her…[it was] someone else.’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’re not telling anyone anything, but I’m not lying! I’m not lying ’cause someone’s a f***ing idiot and they’ve been waving a sword around when you’re all drunk!”

While Camp says he thinks Ed looks kinda cool with the scar the incident left, he added, “thank God” the injury wasn’t worse.

He then scoffed at the stupidity of the entire incident, and imitated what he imagined Beatrice might have said that night: “‘I know! We’ll get [wasted] and take a sword off the wall and wave it ’round and round!'”

The reason Camp got so heated? As he explained, “At the end of the day, ultimately, my job is just to keep [Ed] alive, really!”

By Andrea Dresdale

