Ed Sheeran's latest "Collaboration" heading for #1 on the "Billboard" chart

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran's new album No. 6 Collaborations Project is on track for a number one debut on the Billboard 200.

According to industry experts, the album could sell over 170,000 album units, giving Ed his third #1 album. He previously topped the chart in 2014 with X (Multiply), and in 2017 with ÷ (Divide).

No. 6 Collaborations Project features Ed duetting with everyone from Bruno Mars and Camila Cabello, to Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, to Eminem, 50 Cent and country star Chris Stapleton.

The album is already #1 on the Irish charts, and is on track to hit #1 in the U.K. as well.

Meanwhile, Ed's tour in support of Divide continues in Europe. He plays Moscow on Friday, and Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour wraps at the end of August with four shows in Ed's hometown of Ipswich, England.

