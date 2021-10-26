Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has COVID-19, he says

Dan Martensen

It turns out Ed Sheeran isn’t the only member of his family who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. His 14-month-old daughter, Lyra, has also tested positive.

Speaking to a reporter from the U.K.’s Daily Mail on Monday, Ed said, “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”

He added, “Sometimes I’m away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great. I just spoke to [my wife] Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we’re just eating all the time.”

On Sunday, Ed revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and said that he’d be “doing as many of my planned interviews [or] performances I can from my house.” He’s confirmed that he’ll be appearing on the popular British talk show The Jonathan Ross Show via Zoom, from the pub that he built at his compound in Suffolk, England.

Ed’s latest album, = [Equals], is out Friday.

