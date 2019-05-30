Ed Sheeran Wants/Wanted To Do An All Guy Song Like “Lady Marmalade”!

I’m loving it!

So as we know, Ed Sheeran has a new album coming out July 12th = No. 6 Collaboration Projects.  We’ve already heard the track he did with Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care. 
 
But the cool thing is – how this whole album came about!  Ed had the idea of doing a male type collab of Lady Marmalade – like Pink, Christina Aguilera, etc.
 
So he called up Bruno Mars first with the idea, and Bruno said – nah, let’s just do a song together. Then he did another with a diff artist, and another and had a whole album of collaborations and an album was born!

 Check it out here!

