Ed Sheeran Wants/Wanted To Do An All Guy Song Like “Lady Marmalade”!

So as we know, Ed Sheeran has a new album coming out July 12th = No. 6 Collaboration Projects. We’ve already heard the track he did with Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care.
But the cool thing is – how this whole album came about! Ed had the idea of doing a male type collab of Lady Marmalade – like Pink, Christina Aguilera, etc.
So he called up Bruno Mars first with the idea, and Bruno said – nah, let’s just do a song together. Then he did another with a diff artist, and another and had a whole album of collaborations and an album was born!