Ed Sheeran unveils “2step” remix with Lil Baby

Ed Sheeran is treating fans to a brand-new remix and music video — this time for his single, “2step.”

Taking to Instagram Thursday, Ed shared a clip of the exciting new version of the track, which will feature rapper Lil Baby. “Been a big fan of @lilbaby for a while now, so excited to have him on the remix of this song and video,” Ed shared. “It’s an honour, hope everyone enjoys.”

The track drops on April 22.

Ed previously told U.K.’s Heart Radio that “2step” is “probably one of my favorite songs on the album,” adding he originally wrote it from the “lowest point of confidence” because he was afraid his team wouldn’t like it.

This new remix isn’t the only announcement Ed had up his sleeve. The 31-year-old singer added he has a “few more surprises after” the remix and music video drops.

“2step” isn’t the first song off his new album = (Equals) that he’s remixed with another artist. Previously, he tapped Taylor Swift to help him revise the love song “The Joker and the Queen.”

Pre-save the new “2step” remix now. The track drops April 22 at midnight ET.

