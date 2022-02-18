Ed Sheeran to “try out all the new tunes” at intimate warm-up shows

Karwai Tang/WireImage

If you’ve ever wanted to see Ed Sheeran in relatively intimate surroundings, book yourself a ticket to the U.K. now. That’s because Ed has announced a handful of smallish shows in advance of his upcoming stadium tour.

On Instagram, Ed wrote, “I’m going to be doing some warm up shows for my tour in the next few weeks. These are very low key shows where I get to try out all the new tunes before taking them into the stadiums. Some nights there will be mistakes. But that is where the fun starts.”

Starting March 21, Ed will play three dates at London’s Electric Ballroom, two shows at Concorde 2 in Brighton, and two shows in London’s Alexandra Palace Theater. You can get tickets at EdSheeran.com.

The Electric Ballroom only holds 1,500 people, the Alexandra Palace Theater between 900 and 1,300, and the Concorde 2 just 600. So by the time you read this, all those shows may very well have sold out.

Ed’s European stadium tour kicks off April 23 in Dublin. So far, no North American dates have been announced.

All the dates come in support of Ed’s latest album, = (Equals).

