Ed Sheeran to release his own hot sauce brand, Tingly Teds

Ed Sheeran‘s love of Heinz ketchup is known to fans, but it also turns out the singer has a penchant for another red condiment: hot sauce.

Ed announced that he’s releasing his own brand of hot sauce called Tingly Teds, a name inspired by his childhood nickname “Ted.” He explained in a caption, “I felt like something was profoundly missing in my life, and after much soul searching, I realised it was a proper hot sauce.”

Ed also explained that his love of spicy food has grown since he’s gotten older and said his hot sauce has “the same consistency of ketchup.”

Right now, the offering comes in two flavors: Tingly Sauce and Xtra Tingly Sauce. He signed off by telling fans his hot sauce is “coming to a shelf near you soon.”

In other Ed news, the singer was spotted flying coach on a Virgin Atlantic flight to Sydney, Australia, for his tour. News.com.au shared snaps of the singer going though security and boarding the plane with other passengers at Ballina Airport. He was dressed down for the flight and opted to wear a cap, long-sleeved shirt and green shorts.

This comes after his surprise Sunday visit to the Queensland Children’s Hospital, where he performed several of his hits for sick children.

“Thank you @edsheeran for dropping by the Queensland Children’s Hospital today to surprise patients and families with a few songs and plenty of #selfies,” the hospital tweeted and shared a photo of Ed’s performance. “You left a trail of smiles and memories in your wake.”

