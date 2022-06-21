Ed Sheeran to recoup more than $1.1 million in legal fees after “Shape of You” lawsuit

Atlantic Records

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran and the co-writers of his biggest hit, “Shape of You,” won a court case in which they were accused of plagiarizing the song. Now, a judge has ruled that the two guys who sued them have to pay Ed and the co-writers’ legal costs…to the tune of more than a million bucks.

Sky News reports that Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who claimed Ed ripped off their song “Oh Why” for “Shape of You,” have to pay Ed 916,200 British pounds, which is the equivalent of more than $1.1 million dollars.

According to Sky News, the judge said, “I consider it is appropriate that the claimants’ success is reflected in an order that their costs are paid by the defendants.”

During the 11-day trial, nearly $3 million in royalties from “Shape of You” — which is the U.K.’s most-streamed song of all time — were frozen, meaning Ed and his co-writers Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac didn’t get any of the money the song was earning.

After winning the case, Ed said in a statement, “Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience and I hope with this ruling, it means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.