Ed Sheeran to perform, debut new song on TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show

Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran‘s new era has officially begun. The soccer-loving singer will debut his brand-new song during a June 25 performance on the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show, which is a celebration of music and soccer…sorry, ‘football.’

The event ties into UEFA EURO, the international men’s football championship of Europe, organized by the Union of European Football Associations. TikTok is one of the event’s global sponsors.

The event will be live streamed from the field of Ed’s local soccer team — Portman Road, Ipswich Town, U.K. — at 4 p.m. ET, and you’ll be able to watch it via Ed’s TikTok channel. Global audiences can catch it again on June 26 and July 9 if you aren’t able to watch the first stream.

In a statement, Ed said, “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”

Ed and soccer icon David Beckham teamed up to announce the news with a cute TikTok in which Ed tries to get Beckham to join him for a duet — he suggests one called “Let’s Talk About Becks.”

@edsheeran Playing @tiktok ’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham , tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x #EdTikTokLIVE ♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

