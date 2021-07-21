Ed Sheeran thanks BTS fans for his latest ‘Billboard’ chart milestone

Dan Martensen

If you think Ed Sheeran isn’t aware of his chart milestones, think again. On Instagram, he’s posted a special “thank you” for his latest one.

Ed co-wrote the new BTS single “Permission to Dance,” which blasted in at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 a few days ago. He posted a screenshot of the chart and captioned it, “My 4th billboard #1 as a writer, thank you @bts.bighitofficial and your wonderful fan base for making this happen. Have a great week x.”

Ed has scored two number one hits as an artist — “Shape of You” and “Perfect” — which he co-wrote. He also co-wrote another number one: “Love Yourself,” recorded by Justin Bieber. So the BTS single brings the total of Hot 100 number-one hits he wrote to four.

Elton John is also happy about “Permission to Dance,” since it mentions him in the lyrics: “When it all seems like it’s wrong/Just sing along to Elton John.” Elton recently took to Twitter to acknowledge the shout-out.

