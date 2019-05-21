Ed Sheeran teases new song "Cross Me" featuring two mystery artists

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboJustin Bieber isn’t the only person Ed Sheeran is collaborating with this year.

Ed teased that a new song called “Cross Me,” featuring two mystery artists, is coming soon. On Instagram, he posted the title of the song with the featured artists’ names crossed out.

“Can you guess who’s on the next one?” he wrote.

He also shared a cryptic photo of himself on his Instagram Story with the caption “Friday.” He added little hints to the photo that have fans speculating the featured artists are Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

In the photo, Ed’s wearing Chance’s signature “3” baseball cap. He also wrote “P+” along with the bee emoji and the rocker hands emoji, hence the PnB Rock speculation.

Ed’s collab with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care,” debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

