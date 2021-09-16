Ed Sheeran teases announcement coming Friday: “Excited to be back at it”

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran’s got another big announcement coming.

The singer, who’s gearing up to release his new album = [Equals] on October on 29, teased something major on Instagram Thursday.

“Announcing something 8am tomorrow U.K. time that is basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it,” he wrote, along with a new photo of him sitting in a flower field in an orange sweater. “Look out for the announcement tomorrow.”

Could it be a tour announcement, perhaps?

If he does head back out on the road, it’ll be the first tour where he’ll actually be able to see his fans from the stage. In a Q&A with fans on his Instagram Story, Ed revealed that he had laser surgery to correct his vision.

“I saw a crowd for the first time the other day,” he said. “I never wore contact lenses on stage or glasses on stage so I never really saw my crowd properly. So with people holding up these signs, I couldn’t read them!”

