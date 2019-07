How would you like to hear Alexa and Ed Sheeran sing together? I bet you never thought you’d hear that question….

Just say Alexa, sing a duet with Ed Sheeran.

Alexa and Ed will trade lines together from his song, I Don’t Care.

And yes, she is singing her in robotic voice.

Just wait until Alexa sings the line, you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody.”

Have you checked out the latest release from Ed Sheeran? What do you think of it?