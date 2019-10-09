Ed Sheeran teaming up with Prince Harry for World Mental Health Day

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeTwo famous redheads are teaming up for a good cause.

Ed Sheeran is joining forces with Prince Harry for a World Mental Health Day project, set to be revealed Thursday.

In a teaser posted on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram, Ed is seen ringing Prince Harry's doorbell with a camera crew in tow. Harry answers the door and the two greet each other, with Ed asking if it’s OK to bring the camera inside.

“Of course, come on in,” the Duke of Sussex says. The screen then cuts to black with the message, “Tomorrow 10th October.”

Prince Harry is a known advocate for mental health and wellness. Over the weekend, he narrated a mental health PSA along with his wife, Meghan Markle, his brother Prince William and sister-in-law, Kate. The PSA introduced Every Mind Matters, a new online program to help people take steps to improve their mental well-being and support others.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.