NY Times

Meghan and Miles got to talk to Ed SHeeran! No doubt he has been busy over the last few weeks! Ed Sheeran just won the lawsuit brought against him accusing him of copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” for his song “Thinking Out Loud” on Thursday, dropped the new album “Subtract” Friday, started his new tour Saturday and was on American Idol! Plus his documentary “The Sum Of It All”, Ed has to be exhausted!