Ed Sheeran signs Maisie Peters to his label, co-writes her upcoming single

Ed Sheeran isn’t only prepping for his own return to the music spotlight; he’s helping a young artist take her first steps into it.

British singer Maisie Peters, who’s already a sensation on iTunes and on streaming, has just been signed to Ed’s record label, Gingerbread Man Records. Her debut album, You Signed Up for This, arrives August 27. A new single, “Psycho,” co-written by Ed and his frequent collaborator Steve Mac, is due out July 2.

Calling Maisie “wonderful,” Ed says in a statement, “She’s a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions. We had a few great writing sessions together and from there I knew I had to work with her. Can’t wait for you to hear her debut album.”

Maisie herself adds, “Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true. I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13 year olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so, it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21 year old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.”

Oh, and don’t get Maisie confused with that other Maisie associated with Ed: Maisie Williams, the Game of Thrones star who appeared with him in that much-maligned scene in season seven where her character Arya comes upon Ed, dressed as a Lannister soldier, singing around a campfire.

