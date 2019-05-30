Ed Sheeran sets the record straight on all-male "Lady Marmalade" idea

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is setting the record straight: No, he never intended to make an all-male “Lady Marmalade.”

In a recent interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, Ed said his upcoming collaboration album started with an idea he had to do something similar to what “Lady Marmalade” did with Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya and Lil Kim. He thought it would be fun to do a song with Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.

There was immediate backlash online, with people mistakenly thinking Ed wanted to do a remake of “Lady Marmalade” with male pop stars.

"Guyz, obviously an all-male 'Lady Marmalade' would be completely dreadful," Ed wrote on his Instagram Story. "I didn't say I wanted to cover it you melons, just that loads of people on a track like that might be fun."

He added, "Lighten up, it's nearly summer #bbq4life."

Ultimately, Ed said he recorded a track with Bruno and a track with Justin, each separately. His No. 6 Collaborations Project comes out July 12.

