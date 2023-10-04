Ed Sheeran says he plans to be buried in the chapel he built on his estate

ABC/Paula Lobo

Seventy-five years from now, when sad fans want to go lay flowers on the late Ed Sheeran‘s grave, they’ll have to trespass to do it.

While speaking to GQ Hype, Ed was asked about the rumors that he’s built a crypt on the grounds of his estate in England and that his neighbors are upset about it. But Ed says it’s not a crypt; it’s a chapel, and he built it because he wanted a place to mourn loved ones who have passed away but were cremated.

Ed also uses the chapel to host friends’ weddings, but he’s got big future plans for it: he plans to be buried there so his children can come visit him.

“It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” Ed says. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

And speaking of his future death, GQ Hype also asked Ed which song he thinks he’ll be remembered for 200 years from now. His answer: “Perfect.”

He says, “‘Perfect’ is the one where, whenever I play it at a concert, you see the stadium change, and everyone suddenly starts hugging the person next to them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.