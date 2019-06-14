Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa to receive O2 Silver Clef awards

Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa are set to take home prizes at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards, taking place in London next month.

The awards are presented annually by Nordoff Robbins, a British charity that provides music therapy to vulnerable and isolated people in the U.K. They recognize musicians who support the charity's work.

Ed will be honored with the overall O2 Silver Clef Award

"I want to thank Nordoff Robbins and O2 for the award...this means a lot and I want to applaud Nordoff Robbins for all the wonderful work they do through music therapy,” he says in a statement obtained by U.K.'s The List.

Sam Smith will take home the AEG Best Male Award, while Dua Lipa will be honored with the Smule Best Female Award.

"Music is my life, so I can't think of a better charity to be supporting than one which uses music to enrich the lives of others,” Dua says in a statement. “I can't wait to be there on the day to receive this award!"

Other winners include up-and-coming singer Mabel, who'll get the Ticketmaster Best Newcomer Award, The Black Eyed Peas, who'll get The Raymond Weil Best International Group Award, and electro-pop band Years & Years, who'll receive the Hard Rock Café Best Group prize.

The Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards will be held July 5 at the Grosvenor [GROVE-ner] House Hotel in London.

