Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa honored at UK's O2 Silver Clef Awards

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa took home prizes at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards, which took place in London Friday.

The awards are presented annually by Nordoff Robbins, a British charity that provides music therapy to vulnerable and isolated people in the U.K. They recognize musicians who support the charity's work.

Ed was honored with the overall O2 Silver Clef Award.

"I tour around the world and we visit a lot of children's hospitals and children's hospices and there's always music playing in the room and you always speak to the parents of the children [and] they always say what a massive difference it makes,” Ed told the audience in his speech, according to U.K.'s Music Week.

"I'm really, really proud to be here and get this,” he added. “You do way more than us musicians do so thank you Nordoff Robbins for all the amazing work you've done."

Sam Smith and Dua Lipa took home the AEG Best Male Award and the Smule Best Female Award respectively and each saluted Nordoff Robbins and the healing power of music.

According to Music Week, Ed and Sam also said they’re going to write a song together and each donated £50K, or about $62K, to the charity. A signed Ed Sheeran guitar and handwritten lyrics sold for £32K, or $40K, at auction.

