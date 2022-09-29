Ed Sheeran salutes Pokémon in nostalgic song “Celestial,” which will be featured in ‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’

Warner Music Group

Ed Sheeran showed off how important the world of Pokémon is to him in his new and nostalgic song, “Celestial.”

The song is about the comfort the franchise continues to bring him and why it stuck with him since he was in primary school.

“You make me feel/ Like my troubled heart is a million miles away/ You make me feel/ Like I’m drunk on stars and we’re dancing out in the space,” Ed croons as his day flashes between real life and his imagination — where he is assisted by his Pokémon pals in a pseudo-animated world.

Cameos include Pikachu, Charmander, Snorlax, Lapras, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Charizard, Machamp, Hypno and his favorite one of all, Squirtle.

The music video culminates with him creating a new song about his Pokémon pals then falling into a fully animated dream world, where he recreates the climax of 1999’s Pokémon: The First Movie. Ed heroically throws himself between the franchise’s two most powerful Pokémon — Mewtwo and Mew — in order to stop their destructive fighting.

Ed mostly salutes the first generation of Pokémon, the original 151, as that was the era he fell in love with the franchise. He does make a nod to the eighth generation of Pokémon by including the three starters of Sword and Shield, which was released in 2019.

“I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into and I’ve played it ever since,” the Grammy winner expressed in a statement.

He then revealed on Instagram that “Celestial” will be featured in the upcoming games ﻿Pokémon Scarlet ﻿and ﻿Pokémon Violet, which arrives November 18.

